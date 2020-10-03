Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 616,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 130.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Ellington Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $557.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.