Bank of Montreal Can Invests $42,000 in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $15,673,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 344,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.25.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

