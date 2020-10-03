Bank of Montreal Can Invests $43,000 in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 677,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 206,077 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HF Foods Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFFG stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 65.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised HF Foods Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

HF Foods Group Profile

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

