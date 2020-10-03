Bank of Montreal Can Invests $46,000 in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 113.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $344.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Sprague Resources LP has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.72). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $358.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

