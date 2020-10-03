Bank of Montreal Can Invests $49,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $97,893,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $8,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,152,309 shares of company stock valued at $341,737,031.

Shares of NOVA opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

