Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $41,000 Investment in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 788,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

