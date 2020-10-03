Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 66.7% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

DRRX opened at $1.81 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $363.04 million, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.90.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

