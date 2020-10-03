Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $47,447.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and sold 2,816 shares valued at $164,971. Corporate insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IGMS. BidaskClub cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

