Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,444 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 459.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 383,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 131,809 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 883,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

URGN stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $35.21.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

