Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,988 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,567 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 663,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 279,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 181,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 142,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a current ratio of 517.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,748,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,570 shares of company stock worth $2,476,884 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

