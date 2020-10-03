Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,383 Shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 199.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,827,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after buying an additional 262,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.