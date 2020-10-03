Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,356 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 469.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invacare were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Invacare by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of IVC opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

