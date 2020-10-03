Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $374.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $62,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,686 shares of company stock valued at $293,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

