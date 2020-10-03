Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 34.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in BG Staffing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 349,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BG Staffing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BG Staffing by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 150,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN BGSF opened at $9.00 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

