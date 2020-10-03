Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 1,616.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Shares of ARCH opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $678.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.98. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $89.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.