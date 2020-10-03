Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 217.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 59.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILA opened at $8.91 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,265.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $290,400. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

