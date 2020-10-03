Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,870,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 114,816 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NYSE TGI opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Triumph Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $375.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

