Bank of Montreal Can Sells 29,577 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 738,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

