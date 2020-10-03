Bank of Montreal Can Takes $40,000 Position in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 303,100 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IMVT. BidaskClub upgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.79.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,582,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -23.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

