Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 303.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 83,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAR shares. Roth Capital raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

PAR opened at $37.58 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $685.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

