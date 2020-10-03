Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

PRVB opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. Provention Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.