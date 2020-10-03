Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $960,000 Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Lawson Products worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

