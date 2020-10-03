Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,982 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,240,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,503,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of CBAY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.56. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

