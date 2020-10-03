Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,361 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,460,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 325,925 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 43.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $10.15 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $292.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran bought 43,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $414,093.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,266.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $96,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,527.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,651 shares of company stock worth $890,064. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

