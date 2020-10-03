Barclays Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €75.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.41 ($98.13) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.78 ($93.85).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.71. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

