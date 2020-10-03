Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.41 ($98.13) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.78 ($93.85).

FRA:BAYN opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.71.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

