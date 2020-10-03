Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Strong Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rose 9.9% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 33,513,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 12,055,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

In other news, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

