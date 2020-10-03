BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.43

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.43 and traded as low as $3.00. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 38,108 shares trading hands.

BLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.43.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Larochelle purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,708.75. Also, Director Francesco Bellini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 397,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,518,830.86.

About BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

