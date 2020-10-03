Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

