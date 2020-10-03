Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sherwin-Williams Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.74.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $688.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

