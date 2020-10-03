Brokers Set Expectations for Trustmark Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMK. Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.10 on Friday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.