Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.03

Shares of Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $13.17. Brookfield Real Estate Services shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 4,551 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.03.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.39 million during the quarter.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Company Profile (TSE:BRE)

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

