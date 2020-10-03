Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,591.61

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,591.61 and traded as high as $1,670.50. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,650.00, with a volume of 605 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,687.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,591.61. The stock has a market cap of $268.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.97%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

