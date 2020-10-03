Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of BVRDF opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.11. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.