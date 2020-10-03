Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of -0.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

