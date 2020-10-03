California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Tucows worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tucows in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tucows during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,529,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

TCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

