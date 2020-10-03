California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Shares in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of The Shyft Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.