California State Teachers Retirement System Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 929.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director E Douglas Mcleod acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $251,061. Company insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $70.44 on Friday. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

