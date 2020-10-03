California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ebix were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBIX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 103.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ebix by 1,368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBIX. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

