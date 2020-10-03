California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $864,000 in The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

