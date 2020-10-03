California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,874 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $45.00 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

