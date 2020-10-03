California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Imax worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Imax by 928.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Imax by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imax during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Imax during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imax alerts:

IMAX opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $663.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.62. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Imax from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Imax from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Imax Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.