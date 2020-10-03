California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,683 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of -0.05.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

