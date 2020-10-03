Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth $134,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 26.1% during the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,081,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 431,119 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 79.7% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 0.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,348,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.70 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

