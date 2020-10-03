Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B.Riley Securit lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.09.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $222.70 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $242.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.30 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,275,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $129,885,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Carvana by 408.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.