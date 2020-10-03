Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $4.64. Ceconomy shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 4,853 shares traded.

CEC1 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.07 ($4.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.46. The company has a market cap of $12.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41.

Ceconomy Company Profile (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

