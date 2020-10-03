CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.56. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CESDF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.35 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

