Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC) Shares Down 1.3%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHAC)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 1,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 25,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

