Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,821 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 767,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after buying an additional 358,260 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 263,987 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 216,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,151,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $125.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.