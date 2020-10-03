Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.59 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of SkyWest worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

SKYW stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

